COP ex-candidate on UNC alderman list

THE Congress of the People (COP) on Monday complained that a man who withdrew as one of its candidates has now been found on the UNC’s list of aldermen nominees in the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation ahead of next Monday’s local government elections.

Yannic Brian Lezama’s name is clearly seen on the UNC’s aldermen list on the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) website and as the COP nominee for Five Rivers on page 68 of the EBC newspaper supplement dated November 15 and titled Form Number 46.

The complaint follows insinuations of possible inducements levelled by COP leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan last Wednesday regarding the failed candidacies of nine of the 18 individuals initially chosen to run as COP candidates nationwide.

Without calling names, COP chairman Lonsdale Williams and operations officer Wendell Eversley, at a briefing at the COP St Augustine office on Monday, noted Lezama’s inexplicable withdrawal.

They called on Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein to scrap the entire list of UNC nominees for aldermen for that corporation.

Williams said the law, the Municipal Corporations Act, prohibits someone from being a candidate and an alderman. He urged Hosein to investigate and then disqualify that candidate. With the lists of aldermen and electoral candidates submitted to the EBC on November 12, nomination day, the COP was left without a nominee for that seat.

UNC deputy leader Khadijah Ameen told Newsday the UNC has no problem if people are loyal to both parties.

She said the COP’s list of proposed aldermen includes people now actively working with the UNC.

“They are walking with the UNC and, when you watch their social media feeds, you can see they are working with the UNC.”

She recalled people working with both parties within the People’s Partnership in the 2015 general election.

“For many of the ground troops and supporters, the lines are still blurred.” Any defections were not driven by the UNC executive. “They still see themselves as comrades, so many do not see an issue with supporting one or the other party.

“It is certainly not the UNC executive’s mission to poach COP members. It is a simple explanation as to why some of these people feel comfortable supporting one or the other. The COP leadership should not blame the UNC just because people see it fit to unite.

“We are not in the habit of chasing away people, so if they come to us, they are welcome and we don’t create an issue.”

She said she knew the candidate in question was “from a UNC family,” but he was also known to the COP from helping the candidacy of former culture minister Dr Lincoln Douglas in 2015.