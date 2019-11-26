Classes suspended at Barataria Anglican Primary

STUDENTS of the Barataria Anglican Primary School will have no classes from Tuesday until Wednesday because of what has been described as ''an electrical issue."

The school, which was established in the 1930's, was rebuilt close to three decades ago.

On Monday, school was dismissed at 1pm and a notice was sent to parents and guardians advising them that classes have been suspended for electrical work to be done by MTS contractors, approved by the Ministry of Education with supervision by T&TEC.

Parents and guardians have been told to monitor class WhatsApp groups or the school's Facebook page – Barataria Anglican Primary School for updates. They can also call the school's office for more information at 674-4937.