All smooth in Barataria special vote

SMOOTH sailing was reported for voting by special electors on Monday at the office of the returning officer in charge of three seats or electoral districts of the 14-seat strong San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation.

Newsday met returning officer June Ali at her office at 51 Fifth Street, Barataria.

She is in charge of the three seats of Aranguez/Warner Village, Barataria and El Socorro/Aranguez North, the latter being a seat created since the last polls in 2016. “Everything is going smoothly,” Ali told Newsday at about 2 pm – an hour before the close of polls.

She did not venture an opinion as to how steady or slight the turnout had been.

Newsday spoke to special elector Aritha John. Asked how voting had been for her, she replied, “Excellent. It was very well organised.”

Newsday saw several polling staff and the occasional special elector but otherwise it was all quite subdued.

In 2016, the PNM won 11 seats and the UNC won two seats on the corporation.

However in the July 16, 2018 by-election for the Barataria seat, the UNC’s Sharon Maraj-Dharam edged the PNM’s Kimberly Small to overturn the PNM’s previous 300-vote majority won by the late Pernell Bruno, with the PEP’s Christophe Samlal coming third.