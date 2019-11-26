40,000 Town, Country files digitised

Camille Robinson-Regis

THE Town and Country Planning Division of the Planning and Development Ministry has completed the digitisation of over 40,000 files and application documents, 1,200 layouts and 750 plotting sheets.

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said this is the completion of the large-scale conversion of the division north regional office's paper records from 2000-2017.

Robinson-Regis said this creates an ease of access to land data for the division, presenting several benefits. These include having a comprehensive, readily accessible database to help in accurate decision- making; more efficientof development control processes thanks to eliminating unnecessary and time-consuming vault searches; and the elimination of illnesses among staff caused by dust, mould and mildew found on old files.

Staff can now access thousands of pieces of material and legacy information without ever having to leave their desks. This also provides an electronic medium to access historical data on the spatial development of TT.

The overall goal of the project is a complete shift to digital capture, management and storage of the division's paper- based development control legacy data to allow for easy incorporation into the automated system of construction permits.

The next steps for the division will be starting to digitise the records of its south regional office in November; "train the trainer" sessions in December so staff will used the system efficiently; and completing the Geographic Information System (GIS) component of the north regional office to begin in January.