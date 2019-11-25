TT sea level rise almost doubles in past 2 decades

File photo of high tides at Maracas Beach Photo: SUREASH CHOLAI

THE SEA-level rise in Trinidad and Tobago has almost doubled in the past two decades.

This was reported by John Agard, marine biologist and professor in the Department of Life Sciences at the University of the West Indies, during a panel discussion at a CAF - Development Bank of Latin America seminar.

Held on the theme Envisioning Long-Term Sustainability in TT: Productivity, Innovation and Resilience, it took place on Monday at the Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain.

Agard said in TT the exclusive economic zone is 15 times more marine than land area, and the area was increasing because of climate change and sea-level rise. He explained that when TT started to measure sea level rise about 20 years ago, it was about 1.6 mm per year but now it is close to 3 mm per year. He said the consequences included coastal erosion.

He reported there are sea-level rise monitors in the Port of Spain harbour, Point Fortin, Galeota and Scarborough, and the data is uploaded to a satellite every few minutes.

"So we are not guessing. We know exactly what the sea-level rise is in TT. And the rate is increasing."