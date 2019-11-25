State witness shot dead in Claxon Bay

A Claxton Bay father who was a state witness in an attempted murder case has been shot dead.

The body of Kevin Bhukal was found in his car near to the Forres Park landfill at Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay, on Sunday afternoon.

Bhukal had been shot in the head. He was found in the driver's seat.

A police report said at about 5 pm a passerby saw Bhukal’s car, a Nissan B12, parked in front of the entrance of the landfill. Gran Couva police were contacted and he was pronounced dead on the scene by a district medical officer.

Police said Bhukal was a state witness in a case in which three men were committed to stand trial earlier this month.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre today.

Homicide Region Three police are investigating.