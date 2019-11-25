Scotia's Scarborough branch reopens on Monday

Scotiabank in downtown Scarborough was flooded in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Karen on September 22. -

The Scarborough branch of Scotiabank, Tobago, is expected to resume operations today, Cindy Mohammed, the bank's manager, communications and corporate social responsibility, said on Thursday in a statement.

She said the bank will be opened between the hours of 8 am and 2pm, Mondays to Thursdays and on Fridays, from 8 am to 5pm.

The bank was closed on September 22 after flood waters, the effects of tropical storm Karen, entered the bank's premises at the corner of Milford Road and Gardenside Street.

On that occasion, Mohammed advised customers who used the bank's night deposit service to visit the Gulf City, Lowlands branch, between the hours of 10 am and 5pm to make the necessary arrangements for the switch in location.

Additional staff was also deployed to the Lowlands branch to assist with the additional customers

On Thursday, Mohammed, who is also general manager, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Foundation, thanked customers for their patience and understanding while the bank got the branch up and running after the damage caused by the flooding.

"We also thank the team at our Lowlands branch for accommodating us during the past few weeks," she said.

Mohammed said transactions can be conducted via the ATMs, Scotia On Line, Scotia Mobile or Tele Scotia at (868) 62-Scotia.