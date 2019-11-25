Prisons Commissioner: We’ll keep Chance’s legacy alive

Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson sent his condolences to the family of Wayne Chance, prisoners' rights activist and president of the NGO Vision on a Mission (VOM), who has died of cancer. Wilson described the late advocate as a "giant among men."

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, Wilson, a member of the board of VOM, said he and Chance shared ideas on prison reform and inmate rehabilitation, resulting in a mutually beneficial relationship that benefited not only prison inmates but also deportees.

Wilson recalled the challenge of establishing the group, as civil society and private-sector entities were sceptical of the idea. Despite this, he said, Chance dedicated himself to building the organisation from the ground up, and credited former Attorney General Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj for giving them a chance.

"He fought so hard to keep the organisation going. If you look at the history of Vision on a Mission...Wayne Chance was rejected by almost everyone to start the group, except Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, who fought for us. He took it up and that's how it was formed."

WIlson said, "I often ask the question that if it wasn't for Wayne Chance, what would have happened to all of these deportees? Some of them left here as children and were being sent back to Trinidad as grown men. Without the group, where would these people be?"

Wilson also saidChance's approach to prisoner reform changed the way the authorities viewed rehabilitation, and vowed to keep his legacy alive.

The board of VOM, led by Chance's widow Giselle Charles, vice president of the organisation, is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss succession.