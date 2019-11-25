Please replace overpass trees

The Curepe Intersection Overpass is a massive project that is proceeding with very little inconvenience, I must admit, but there are some factors that bother me and I wish to share my views.

Vegetation is a very important ingredient to the world's ecological system. The cutting down of the trees I found was very insensitive and I do hope they would be replaced when the project comes to an end.

Trees play an effective role in all life. Apart from a form of shade and conservation, they release ozone into the atmosphere which is of utmost importance.

The foliage of trees exudes a level of beautification to the environment, the landscape is immediately lifted and gives a heavenly look. I would encourage everyone to visit the rainforest in Tobago, it is out of this world and when one drives through that reserve there is a level of peace and tranquility that is magnificent.

I beg the authorities humbly to replace those trees that were uprooted or cut down to make way for the concrete and steel of the overpass because it will an add an extra touch and will be good for the environment. I do hope my recommendation will be considered.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity