Myaz brings back ole time days

Levi Myaz sounds very much like his father. - Gary Cardinez

GARY CARDINEZ

With tears cascading down his cheeks Levi Myaz, son of the late Richard "Nappy" Mayers, thanked the audience at Kafe Blue on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain for coming out to support his show Ole Time Days.

The Saturday evening tribute to Nappy was long in coming, according to Myaz. He was proud to tell the audience he was wearing a 28-year-old shirt which his father wore during the filming of the video for his classic 1991 hit Ole Time Days.

Backed by EFX the Band, led by Emile Fortune, Myaz went through a list of his father's hit songs. He admitted it was the first time he had done something like this, but said he would continue as it felt good. Myaz sounds and performs like a replica of his father.

Songs like Something about this Music, One Big Love Affair, Wajang Woman, Ebony Girl, Rock Kaiso, How You Moving So, Sunshine Girl and Old Time Days had the audience singing.

Nadie La Fond was under the weather and could not make the show, but lead singer with EFX Rene Fortune, who was also fighting off a cold, sang Three-Way Situation and the popular Make Love to You.

Although Conrad Waldron was in the audience, Myaz decided he wanted to sing Right One because it was one of his favourite songs. Waldron eventually joined Myaz on stage and they both sang the song to thunderous applause.

Ace pannist and arranger Len "Boogsie" Sharpe made a guest appearance and thrilled patrons with his arrangement of Savannah Grass.

The opening act of the evening was the Dayo Bejide Organic Music Movement led by brothers Modupe and Baba Onilu, sons of the late great Jah Jah Onilu.

The band shared its musical mastery with a very appreciative audience most of whom were intrigued by the range of percussive instruments.

After their performance the brothers tried to explain the name and uses of most of their instruments which are all made from natural materials. Baba told the audience they were just trying to continue in the tradition of their father, making organic music while paying tribute to nature.

Old Time Days was a concert which showed the passing of the musical baton from deceased parents to their children who swore to build on the great legacy they left behind and the patrons including 1977 Miss Universe Janelle Penny Commission Chow and international designer Claudia Pegus were very appreciative of their efforts.