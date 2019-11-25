Mayor commends quick-thinking police who saved kidnap victim

Abdon Mason, mayor of Point Fortin. -

POINT Fortin mayor Abdon Mason has commended two police officers whose observation and suspicion saved a kidnap victim from certain death on Thursday night.

The 70-year-old victim, the mother of two, told police her abductors threatened to kill her.

She was rescued by two officers from the South Western Division.

“I tip my hat to them and hope to meet and commend them for their efforts before I demit office,” Mason told the Newsday. The woman, who is Chinese and is the widow of a Point Fortin contractor, was bound and blindfolded and bundled into her white BMW X-5 after her abductors robbed her of cash, jewellery and her cellphone.

The men were lying in wait for her at her Clifton Hill, Point Fortin home shortly after 7 pm.

The officers who were on mobile patrol in an unmarked vehicle,sar her SUV being driven at a high speed along Caanan Road.

They followed it and caused the driver of the stolen vehicle drove down a dead-end street near the Point Fortin RC School, crashing into a signpost.

The suspects got out and ran off into the nearby bush,but were later captured by a police team from the Task Force, CID, Point Fortin police, ERP and Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

The traumatised woman, who was blindfolded and whose hands and feet were bound, was rescued from the back seat of her SUV. She was taken to the Point Fortin Area Hospital, where she was treated for a minor ankle injury and later discharged.

Three suspects, including a 17-year-old from Couva and two men from Point Fortin, are assisting police in their enquiries and may be puton ID parades over the weekend. Police are still searching for three other men, who are believed to be Venezuelan.

The kidnapping came after Police Commissioner Gary Griffith told a town-hall meeting at Gulf View, La Romaine, on Wednesday night that kidnappings had become almost non-existent in the past six or seven months, through the use of technology. As he apologised to residents for a raid on their homes in May, Griffith said it had had to do with finding and rescuing a kidnap victim.

Mason said Thursday’s incident was unfortunate and had left him with a sense of discomfort.

“This is really an unfortunate incident.

“It really (surprises) me that our society has reached to this point, where people would resort to this sort of action against their fellow man.

“ I cannot comprehend what would move individuals to carry out such horrid acts, and I hope that they find some kind of repentance and turn to God.

“It has placed us in a state of discomfort. Targeting citizens like that must leave you feeling uncomfortable and I hope the family feel some sense of comfort knowing that the police and armed forces are doing all they can to ensure a safe environment.”

Last week a Chinese business place in Point Fortin was robbed.