Maloney man shot while sitting on bench

A 33-year-old Maloney man is being treated after being shot on Sunday night.

Police said Anton McPherson was sitting on a bench near Building Seven, Maloney Gardens, at around 9.45 pm when he heard gunshots and felt a burning sensation.

Passers-by heard the gunfire and saw McPherson bleeding. They took him to the Arima Health Facility, where he was treated and listed in stable condition.