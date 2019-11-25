It’s wrong

VIOLENCE AGAINST women and girls is wrong. It’s sad that we live in a world in which this simple truth must be stated, is not assumed as a given, and is actively contested by forces that would prefer to perpetuate a world of male domination.

Patriarchy is not new but as yesterday’s observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women reminded us, it remains a challenge around the world. Gender discrimination and its corollary of physical abuse are alive and well.

According to the United Nations, violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights breaches in our world today. Yet it remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it.

As we have learned from hundreds of cases reported on over the years, this problem manifests itself most behind closed doors. It takes physical, sexual and psychological forms, encompassing intimate partner violence (battering, psychological abuse, marital rape, femicide); sexual violence and harassment (rape, forced sexual acts, unwanted sexual advances, child sexual abuse, forced marriage, street harassment, stalking, cyber harassment); human trafficking (slavery, sexual exploitation); female genital mutilation; and child marriage.

Law enforcement authorities in TT have had intimate experience with many of these cases. There has often been criticism about whether the authorities do enough or have enough systems in place to offer the protection women sometimes seek.

At the same time, the prevalence of the problem is alarming. The UN states one in three women and girls experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, most frequently by an intimate partner. Half of all women killed worldwide were killed by their partners or family in 2017, while only one out of 20 men were killed under similar circumstances.

“Violence against women is as serious a cause of death and incapacity among women of reproductive age as cancer, and a greater cause of ill health than traffic accidents and malaria combined,” the UN advises. In 2019, only about 52 per cent of women married or in a union freely make their own decisions about sexual relations, contraceptive use and healthcare.

That these problems are systemic and will not disappear overnight has not escaped the attention of activists and stakeholders who now plan several weeks of continued public engagement. It’s equally important for people with power and influence to use their positions to encourage a deeper understanding of gender issues and the plight faced by so many of our women.

The need for gender parity should be a part of the campaign for not only the local government elections but also the Tobago House of Assembly poll and the general election.

Perhaps it all starts with a simple acknowledgement, worth repeating until the message is fully absorbed, that misogyny in any form is wrong.