Hilton launches Lavish

Hilton general manager Olivier Maumaire addresses guests at last Friday's launch of the hotel's all-inclusive Carnival fete Lavish at the Tea Terrace, St Ann's. - Gary Cardinez

GARY CARDINEZ

THE outdoor Upper Tea Terrace was last Friday’s venue for the launch of Hilton Trinidad’s second annual all-inclusive Carnival fete Lavish.

In addressing members of the media and specially-invited guests, Hilton’s general manager Olivier Maumaire said one of the unique features of the Hilton is that it consistently continues to embrace the cultural diversity of the island.

“Carnival is the ultimate form of expression in TT as is evidenced in the succulent food, heat-producing music mixed in an atmosphere of intense writhing emotion. It is through the enthusiasm of the festival that Hilton Trinidad has become the premier destination for Carnival,” said Maumaire.

Lavish debuted last year at Hilton Poolside in St Ann's and took patrons on a culinary journey visiting over ten countries. The flow of the event also provided a range of experiences across the venue with the incorporation of different music, food and ambiance based on where patrons were positioned.

It created such an impression on patrons that they have been calling for more.

Images of Lavish 2019 were shown on a large screen throughout the launch on Friday.

Hilton Trinidad hopes to elevate the experience for its guests and will host Lavish on February 16, 2020.