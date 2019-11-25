Hi-tech crime fighting

Since the TTPS released its See Something Say Something app on November 1 to facilitate public reports of crime, the service has responded to 562 reports made via the app, including 26 reports of robbery, 20 reports of guns and narcotics, and 10 child-related crimes. This forward-looking projection serves only to underline the critical role that technology needs to play in our policing effort.

The app allows a respondent to attach a photograph or video to any report that's being made, a capability that represents a significant leap forward over the painfully outdated system of waiting for an officer to write out a report manually while drawing diagrams to explain what happened. That may remain a part of the process, but the urgency of report and response that the app is encouraging should motivate the police leadership to improve the quality and speed of its communications and responsiveness in the communities it serves.

The software will be even more successful when it supported by a more community-focussed approach to crime fighting, with faster response times resulting from more immediate and informed communications from the public. The information gathered by the app is routed to the Operations Command centre and from there is sent to emergency response patrols (ERPs) or sent to police stations.

An SOS option will trigger immediate access to police officers of the location data of the smartphone while notifying five emergency contacts. The police service warns that misuse of this emergency trigger would qualify as wasting police time and a penalty of six months in prison and a fine of $1,000.

While this direct channel to the police service is welcome, digitally enabled policing remains worryingly out of reach. The 2019 budget allocation for ICT infrastructure improvements continues to emphasise necessary but basic efforts at modernisation, committing largely to networking infrastructure and more CCTV surveillance. The TTPS is still to make the determined effort to sever its sentimental link to the police log book and make the bold jump into 21st century data gathering, collation and analytics.

There can be no effort at meaningful proactive policing until the reporting of crime moves from ink on yellowing paper to the infinitely more agile data streams that might enable greater understanding, in the right hands, of the underlying patterns of crime in TT. Trained police officers shouldn’t be doing clerical work, but on the beat, they should be able to access the results of necessary note-taking and reports in formats that inform their field work.

The new app, which has been aggressively updated since its launch to address bugs is a great start, but the channel it opens with the public must be complemented by greater efficiencies within the service itself.