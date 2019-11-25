Garcia: Education system needs active stakeholders

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

While the major task of the Ministry of Education is to ensure a robust curriculum system is developed, distributed and implemented properly, there is a need for active involvement of all stakeholders, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said on Monday.

He was speaking at the opening of a two-day workshop for a group of 37 teachers hosted by the ministry in collaboration Lions Clubs International on how to use the Lions Quest Programme.

Garcia said the ministry cannot do it alone.

“We need all of our stakeholders on board, and the Lions International has always been a very valued and important stakeholder in the education system.

“This programme will equip you (teachers) with the skills to recognise and assist students who display certain behavioural patterns.”

The two-day workshop takes place at the Education Towers, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.