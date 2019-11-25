Few special voters turn out in Port of Spain

DAY one of voting for special electors in next Monday's local government elections saw little to virtually no activity at returning officers' offices in Port of Spain.

Newsday visited the offices for the electoral districts of Belmont North and West, Belmont South, Northern Port of Spain, Belmont East, East Dry River, St Ann's River South, Woodbrook, St James East and St James West on Monday.

Few people were seen going into and out of these offices. They declined to speak to Newsday.

An EBC returning officer at one location also declined to comment on how voting was going. The officer asked for all questions to be directed to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

In most of these locations, staff seemed to be waiting for special electors to come to the offices.

One source said it was possible people were still collecting their ballots, and voting on the first day was often slow.

EBC officials told Newsday they had not received feedback from returning officers about any problems with voting. Overall, they said preparations for next Monday's elections were going smoothly.

In a statement, the EBC announced the opening three additional special polling stations for special electors at its printing unit on Henry Street in Port of Spain, its office on 194 Circular Road in San Fernando and the Caroline Building in Scarborough.

These stations will open from Tuesday-Friday from 9 am- 3 pm.

The EBC said special electors who find it convenient to do so "may vote at any of these additional special polling stations irrespective of the electoral district in which they are registered.

The EBC also issued a notice about the names and locations of returning officers for all electoral districts.

UNC general secretary Davendranath Tancoo said voting was extremely slow. He claimed there was one hiccup when EBC officers initially did not know that the party's polling agents could enter a polling station. He added the UNC's lawyers subsequently rectified the situation.

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings had no problem with how voting was going on Monday.

He acknowledged the opening of the three special polling stations by the EBC. Cummings also said voting for special electors continues at the returning officers' locations until Sunday.

"People can continue to collect special voting packages at the offices where they are registered to pick them up," he said.

Cummings added the PNM's local government election preparations are well advanced.

"We are very optimistic about a victory for the PNM (next Monday)."

Port of Spain People's (PPM) founder Louis Lee Sing said the party had no problems with how voting for special electors was going. He added that this type of voting depends on how many people are registered to voter as special electors.

MSJ political leader David Abdulah said he had not been briefed about how voting was proceeding.