Courts delivery men robbed in Oropune

Police are investigating the robbery of two Courts delivery men after they delivered furniture to a house in Oropune Gardens, Piarco on Sunday night.

Police said the two men made the delivery at Building Seven, Oropune Gardens and were getting ready to leave at around 7.30 pm when two men confronted them. One was armed with a gun.

The gunman told one of the men to hand over his gold chain worth $2500. The second delivery man was robbed of $1,300 in cash.

Both bandits ran away.

Piarco police are continuing enquiries.