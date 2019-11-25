CoP fires back at Express: ‘I act within the law’

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. - ROGER JACOB

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith accused the TT Express of sensationalism in pursuing an agenda against him and the police service, with the publishing of a story that alleged he assaulted and threatened a Cocorite man in June.

The story which was published by the Sunday Express alleged the man, Cecil Skeete, was threatened and choked by Griffith on June 20 while in custody at the Four Roads Police Station, Diego Martin.

The release described the story as "desperate" accused the Express of promoting sensationalism and questioned whether the newspaper was pursuing an agenda against the commissioner.

"The Express, primarily through Denyse Renne, seems to have an obsession to print anything possible that could discredit the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Commissioner of Police in particular.

"The editorial standard of the Express now is one whereby anyone can make an accusation and this becomes a front page story. Basic principles such as due process and investigation become irrelevant to the Express, as anyone can make any statement to defame the Commissioner and it would be printed by the Express."

The release also sought to assure the public that Griffith does not threaten the public and continues to carry out his duties within the law.