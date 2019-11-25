Bravo wins Zone B for Red Force

Guyana Jaguars’ Veerasammy Permaul (L) assists team-mate Jonathan Foo after the latter picked up a strain during the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 match against the TT Red Force, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Saturday. - Angelo Marcelle

DARREN Bravo once more came to the fore with a scintillating display of big-hitting to help the TT Red Force seal top spot in Zone B of the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup.

The crafty left-hander turned in another man-of-the-match performance with 98 from 119 balls, on Saturday night, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair as his team strolled to a six-wicket win (via Duckworth/Lewis method) over Guyana Jaguars. Sent in to bat, Guyana made 218 for eight in 46 overs in a rain-affected game, with the hosts coasting to 220 for four in the 45th, setting up a semi-final clash with Leeward Islands Hurricanes, on Friday, from 1.15pm at the Oval.

Set 220 to win, Red Force once more continued to make wobbly starts to their chases with Veerasammy Permaul bowling Tion Webster (14) and tricking Kyle Hope (eight) into the hands of Ronaldo Alimohamed. Following the exit of the openers, Akeal Hosein (16) joined Bravo to move the score to 51 before Hosein edged Alimohamed behind to Anthony Bramble. However, this signalled the start of the fireworks with Bravo and Jason Mohammed putting on a record partnership of 165.

Bravo’s 98 consisted of four fours and seven sixes, as he went after Christopher Barnwell and Permaul with a pair of maximums each en route to his fifty. He crossed the mark in 75 balls with Mohammed following suit in 60 balls. Mohammed ended on 71 not out from 82 deliveries with six fours and two sixes himself, as the pair crossed the hundred partnership in just 128 deliveries.

Sadly, a lack of communication would rob Bravo of his second tournament century as Mohammed chipped away at the runs via fours, leaving Bravo scrambling to get his landmark. Bravo refused to take a single on 98 and then skied Clinton Pestano to Alimohamed at long-on with the score on 216. Yannick Ottley would enter and grab the winning run as the hosts continued their impressive showing atop the Zone. Bravo remains atop the batting charts with 447 runs at an average over 111 with a century and four fifties.

Guyana seemed set for a big score earlier on thanks to Jonathan Foo making a brisk 97 off 92 balls. He bludgeoned six fours and four sixes, with a couple maximums off Odean Smith. However, none of the other Guyanese batsman stayed in the crease long enough with Tagenarine Chanderpaul making 25 off 58, Alimohamed chipping in with 27 off 43 and Permaul adding 22 off 14 with a couple boundaries. Foo was left not out after 46 overs, short of partners as skipper Imran Khan took three for 23 while Ottley chipped in with two for 38, including the prized wicket of Alimohamed.

Guyana will need the help of the Red Force if they’re to qualify to face Barbados Pride in the other semis on Thursday at the Oval as the Jaguars are still third on 16 points.

They play USA at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy today at the same time. Red Force are leading the way with 24 points thanks to six wins and one loss and will face the West Indies Emerging Players (second on 18 points in the Zone), who are seeking a win and four points to seal progression at the Oval today from 1.15pm.

Summarised Scores -

At Queen’s Park Oval: GUYANA 218/8 (46 overs) - Jonathan Foo 97 not out, Ronaldo Alimohamed 27; Imran Khan 3/23 vs TT RED FORCE 220/4 (44.3 overs) - Darren Bravo 98, Jason Mohammed 71 not out; Veerasammy Permaul 2/49. Red Force won by six wickets (D/L method).