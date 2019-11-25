Arima SRP may be charged for ‘missing’ gun

A 28-year-old Special Reserve Police constable may be charged with negligence by the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) after reporting his police-issued Sig Sauer pistol missing last Friday.

Police said the constable, who was assigned to the Arima CID, realised his pistol was missing when officers at the police station did a firearms audit and the gun was unaccounted for.

According to records the constable signed out for the gun on November 15.

Police searched the station but did not find it until Sunday, inside a police vehicle.

Senior Northern Division police contacted the PSB, who detained the constable at Besson Street Police Station in Port of Spain, where he was being kept up until press time.

Newsday understands investigators were to go to the Director of Public Prosecutions on Monday for advice on whether to charge the constable.