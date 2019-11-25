Accountability as a pathway to justice

THE EDITOR: The recent exposure of the Ernst & Young audit of Pan Trinbago is a most welcome event. As counterintuitive as this may sound, it provides an opportunity to show how we can go about bringing a much needed increase in accountability in our society.

It took one person’s caring and determination to bring the report to light and demonstrates how one person can change the landscape. Depending on how the report is acted on, it can serve as an example of how we can move beyond our stasis of corruption and carve a path to progress.

The first action to be commended was the commissioning of the report by the government. Exposing the report to the pan community was the next step and the widespread media coverage brought it to everyone revealing the gross mismanagement and lack of accountability in one our publicly funded institutions.

The logical conclusion would be to act on the report by making the changes required to correct the problems brought to light in the report. Unfortunately, the report sat on the shelf in Parliament gathering dust. Considering the substantial amount of money that must have been spent to do the report, it is inexcusable that no assessment and follow up was ordered.

We all know that corruption is rampant in our society and in the world as well. However, it is deeply ingrained in our culture with those in power enriching themselves inequitably at the expense of the rest of the community.

The first step towards justice and equity is transparency and accountability. It takes a dogged determination and investment of time and effort to bring this about. The long journey is not for the faint of heart but for the heart that obstinately wants justice for their community.

Who has what it takes do this? It is understandable to argue that it is not realistic for the “man in the street” who is trying to keep everything together and make a living to accomplish this type of goal, but when you look at how much effort people put into getting what their heart desires, we can move mountains.

We can use this Pan Trinbago situation as an example of how to get engaged even if it is only in our circle of family and friends. You don’t have to be skilled in any way. Look for the opportunities that opportunities abound to make a difference just by pitching in with your words and deeds in support of a better society.

If we cannot be counted on to engage then we should not complain about the state of affairs. Let’s be thankful for those who put the time in to do the work that is required. Without them, we will remain mired in our world of injustice with a few haves and too many have nots.

It is now up to the membership of Pan Trinbago and other concerned and courageous citizens to follow up and turn this unfortunate situation into a success story. It can serve as an example of a way forward. It can be done, and the time is now. Let’s do it.

JENNY BABOOLAL

Via e-mail