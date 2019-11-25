A SUCCESS STORY PM Rowley hits back at L'tille pool critics

WELL DONE: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley presents Luke Jacob with his certificate for completing the Learn To Swim Programme at the Laventille Community Swimming pool at Sogren Trace. - ANGELO_MARCELLE

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley responded to critics of his decision to build a swimming pool at Sogren Trace, Laventille, saying he has been involved in every stage of development of the swimming pool from it's construction to the implementation of programmes.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for swimming students at the pool on Sunday afternoon, Dr Rowley likened the criticisms to children teasing others and said the remarks made about the pool were hurtful and cruel.

"As children in primary school we were very cruel to one another. If there was any child that had a difference, that child was teased mercilessly, given all kinds of nicknames and we were just so cruel to each other at that time.

"I remembered this in the context of what was said to me by some of our citizens when it was mentioned that the government would spend taxpayers money of building a swimming pool in Laventille. There were quite a few people that actually said to me personally, 'You gonna waste taxpayers money on them people?'

"That is what some people said to me and here in 2019, there were people still stereotyping citizens. They genuinely believed that was going to be the outcome."

He said the facility represented an attempt by the public to do better and improve their lives while being respectful and considerate to others.

Rowley also lauded members of the Coast Guard for their assistance in training and organising swimming classes especially for children in the area. He also thanked the public for their assistance.

For his part, Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds said he was also satisfied with the outcome of the programme and thanked the instructors for their service in conducting swim classes. He said contrary to critics, the pool has attracted swimmers from in and out of Laventille.

He said the pool while considered controversial could be used to nurture the talents of youths.

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe said she was also pleased with the construction of the pool and said feedback from the public has been generally positive.

She also said what the pool has accomplished by fostering a closer community spirit, should be extended to other communities.

"What this pool can do in this community, it will do in all the other communities. Laventille should get their own soon, Maloney should get one soon and I dare say St Ann's East may get one soon and wherever these pieces of community infrastructure are put, the monetary value is one thing but the value of the lives of the citizens is quite another."

During the graduation ceremony, participants of swimming classes were awarded certificates of completion, while members of the senior water aerobics class showcased their skills.