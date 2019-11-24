WPC shot, wounded while dropping off friend

A female Special Reserve Police (SRP) constable is being treated for gunshot wounds she received while dropping off a friend in Malabar on Saturday night.

Police said WPC Jewel Wharton Prescott was shot and wounded at around 9.30 pm while dropping off a friend at her Bellbird Avenue, Malabar, home.

She was shot in her arm and stomach and was taken to the Arima Health Facility.

Investigators said they were unsure of a motive. Prescott was listed in stable condition up until press time.

She was assigned to the SRP adjutant office in Riverside Plaza, Port of Spain.

Less than 12 hours before she was shot another police officer, Cpl Frank Fox was shot and wounded during a robbery in Pinto, Arima, also on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Fox's condition was critical at this time as he was shot in his stomach, left forearm and the right side of his chest.