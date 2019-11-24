Wallace dethrones DJW as TTFA boss

Secondary Schools Football League president William Wallace is now in charge of the TT Football Association. - Ayanna Kinsale

William Wallace has dethroned David John-Williams as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).

The Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) boss staved off a stiff challenge from John-Williams, to take control of local football for the next four years. The TTFA held its elections and annual general meeting at the Home of Football in Couva on Sunday morning.

The first round of voting saw 46 votes cast with Wallace receiving 20 votes, John-Willians collecting 16 and Richard Ferguson trailing with 10. Ferguson was eliminated from the second round and 46 votes were cast again. This time, Wallace reached a majority of 24 to seize control of the local football body.

The build-up to Sunday's elections was fraught with controversy as both sides sought to discredit their opponents. The embattled John-Williams and Team Impactors campaigned on the deliverance of the Home of Football, which was opened on Monday in style with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in attendance.

Wallace's United TTFA team highlighted the poor results on the field of almost all the national teams as well as the numerous TTFA defeats in court, hence increasing the debt of the local governing body. John-Williams countered he met the TTFA in serious debt when he took office in 2015 and has reduced it during his tenure.

The victory of United TTFA puts national men's coach Dennis Lawrence's position in serious doubt as the United TTFA had promised to get rid of him if elected.