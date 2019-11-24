Two charged for marijuana trafficking in POS operation

Police found four blocks of compressed marijuana weighing 2.152 kilogrammes in a car in Sea Lots on Friday. Two men have been charged. - Photo courtesy the TTPS

Two men were arrested and charged for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, during an Operation Strike Back 2 exercise in the Port of Spain Division on Friday night.

A statement from the police service said officers of the Port of Spain Division Task Force were on patrol in the Sea Lots area when Cpl Wight, PC George and PC Mungalsingh spotted a white Nissan Tiida with two men acting in a suspicious manner.

The vehicle was stopped and searched and police allegedly found four blocks of compressed marijuana weighing 2.152 kilograms in the car.

The two men, of Ortoire Village, Mayaro, and Pierreville, Manzanilla were arrested and taken to the Besson Street Police Station where they were questioned and then charged for the offence of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The exercise was coordinated by ACP Williams, Snr Supt Ramdeen, Supt Simon, Supt Rampath, ASP Cumberbatch and supervised by Inspector McGuirk and Sgts. Alexander and Lucas.