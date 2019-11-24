Twice as nice for San Juan East Side NLCB 2020 Single Pan competition winners

TWICE IS NICE: Carlon Harewood, arranger for the San Juan East Side Symphony, taking members through their paces during their winning performance at the NLCB Single Pan 2020 competition at the Queen's Park Savannah on Saturday. - Elliot Francois

GARY CARDINEZ

San Juan East Side Symphony create pan history on Saturday at the Grand Stand Queen’s Park Savannah at the NLCB National Single Pan Panorama competition. The band from Petit Bourg emerged as winners for the second time in a year.

The band took the first place in the 2019 competition during the Carnival season and again on Saturday for 2020.

The judges were unable to separate Arima Marsicans from San Juan East Side as they both amassed 284 points for their execution of Marlon White's arrangement of Johnny and Carlan Harewood's arrangement of Guitar Pan, respectively. These two bands went into the final round tied in first place.

On a night when young arrangers showed off their musical ability every band felt like a winner. The new dispensation of Panorama in November was a financial loss but it augers well for pan. Pan was the winner on Saturday night as the players and bands gave the scarce audience a very good show.

There were several hiccups throughout the evening, but the worst was the stage being too small for the occasion.

Traditional mas characters brought each band on stage but they all had to fight for prime space.

Shades in Steel came in third with a fantastic execution of Golo arranged by Dante Pantin while the Police Service Steel Orchestra placed fourth with their rendition of Mystery Band arranged by Kern Sumerville.

San Juan All Stars came in fifth with their performance of Mystery Band arranged by Renaldo De Pieza.

Pan Trinbago also honoured four stalwarts for their contribution to the Pan movement Keith Simpson, John Babb, Junia Regrello and Vincent Benji Benjami all received awards.

Here are the results of Saturday’s final:

1st San Juan East Side Symphony (Score: 284)

1st Marsicans (Score: 284)

3rd Shades in Steel (Score: 283)

4th TT Police Service band (Score: 282)

5th San Juan All Stars (Score: 280)

6th La Famille United (Score: 277)

7th TT Fire Service (Score: 276)

8th Gonzales Sheikers (Score: 274)

9th Metro Stars (Score: 273)

9th Trinidad Nostalgic (Score: 273)

11th Platinum (Score: 272)

12th Pan Jammers (Score: 271)

12th Uni Stars (Score: 271)

14th Royal Pan Illusion (Score: 270)

14th Chord Masters (Score: 270)

14th TT Prison Service (Score: 270)

17th La Creole Pan Groove (Score: 268)

18th Brimblers (Score: 267)