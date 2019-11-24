N Touch
Sunday 24 November 2019
Tunapuna print store robbed

File photo.
File photo.

Tunapuna Police are investigating the robbery of a print store on Saturday morning.

Police said the worker was at the One Stop Print Shop at Centenary Street, Tunapuna, at around 9.20 am, when a man entered the store pretending to be a customer.

He pulled out a firearm and ordered the woman to hand over the store's cash. She gave him $150 before he ran away.

Police were called and members of the Tunapuna CID are continuing enquiries.

News