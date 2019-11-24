TTSEC’s Online Survey on Financial Literacy

STARTING Monday until December 20, the TT Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) will conduct a survey online to determine the financial literacy levels of respondents.

A statement from the TTSEC said the survey, which will be limited to online responses, aims to measure participants’ knowledge on four basic financial concepts: risk diversification, inflation, numeracy and compound interest. The data gathered will be used to inform the development of the TTSEC’s Investor Education programme.

Chief Executive Officer Hadyn Gittens explained that while evaluation mechanisms are currently built into the TTSEC’s Investor Education programmes, a more detailed assessment is often required to ensure that the right programmes are developed and geared toward particular target groups.

As such the data collected from this survey will be used to assess the financial literacy, investor education levels and competencies of those surveyed.

The statement said research has shown that financial illiteracy is a critical barrier to financial inclusion. It added that a key mandate of the TTSEC is to educate and promote an understanding of the securities industry and the benefits, risks and liabilities associated with investing in securities.

The TTSEC encourages persons to visit our websites www.ttsec.org.tt and www.investucatett.com, or connect via any of its social media handles, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter, to access the link to this survey.