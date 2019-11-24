TTFA members elect new executive

Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) President William Wallace speak at the launch of the SSFL at Fatima College Auditorium on September 3. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

A SHOWDOWN is expected at the Home of Football in Balmain, Couva as the eagerly-anticipated Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) Annual General Meeting and executive elections take place from 10 am today.

David John-Williams, the incumbent TTFA president, is facing a stiff challenge from Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) president William Wallace, with Terminix La Horquetta Rangers owner Richard Ferguson also in the mix.

This election is the most publicised and hard-fought in recent memory, with John-Williams’ campaign revolving around the Home of Football project, which was opened by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last Monday.

John-Williams, who is also the owner of local football club W Connection, has also been highlighting his administration’s efforts in resolving the debt he incurred when he replaced Raymond Tim Kee in November 2015.

However, John-Williams, who is leading Team Impactors, had three major hurdles to overcome last week, as he was on the losing end of court matters (either personally or relating to the TTFA).

On Monday, the Venture Credit Union was awarded a $23 million judgment against John-Williams. And on Tuesday, at the Port of Spain High Court, the TTFA was ordered to pay $5 million to ex-TT men’s team coach Stephen Hart for a breach of contract.

Former TTFA technical director Anton Corneal, represented by attorney Richard Sirjoo, was awarded $3,488,375, in an oral ruling by Port of Spain High Court judge Vasheist Kokaram on Wednesday for unpaid salaries.

Wallace, leading United TTFA, has had to face two suggestions from John-Williams that proposed sponsorship deals with the Junior Sammy Group of Companies, and Nike, were false. Wallace has refused to be drawn in a tit-for-tat with the TTFA president.

But both parties have been very combative on Facebook, with Team Impactors using videos and United TTFA relying on daily media releases to indicate why the other party should not be trusted to lead the local governing body for the next four years.

Ferguson, who has kept a low profile during the past few weeks, has been stressing the need for the TTFA to be more financially sound. He has repeatedly used his work at Terminix La Horquetta Rangers – how he helped revamp the team which was formerly St Ann’s Rangers and build a sporting complex in La Horquetta – as his calling card.