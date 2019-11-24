Stolen motors found at Penal scrapyard

- Courtesy HPCL

Security at Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd (HPCL) joined forces on Friday with South Western Division police and found 17 of 41 motors belonging to the state-owned company and its lease operators.

In a released from HPCL on Saturday, it said the officers discovered the items in a sting operation at a scrapyard in Penal. The security and police held surveillance and searched the contents of a shipment container which were being loaded.

It said 17 motors had Heritage and Lease Operators serial numbers. The stolen motors are used to power pumping jacks in the extraction of oil and gas.

The next 24 motors are awaiting final identification.

Since the start of its operations, HPCL has suffered a series of thefts and vandalism of its assets resulting in significant financial and production losses, the release said.

Investigation continues.