Osmond hails ‘unbeatable’ Scarborough RC

Scarborough RC Primary School footballers return home after winning the Atlantic National Primary School under-15 girls title on Wednesday. - THA

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

THE VICTORIOUS Scarborough Roman Catholic under-15 girls football team returned to Tobago to a hero’s welcome at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the girls secured their third consecutive win at the national level, as they defeated Maloney Government 4-1 in the girls final of the Atlantic National Primary Schools Football League at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. Among the scorers were Kimiah Musgrave – with a hat-trick – and Kyla Cooper.

Addressing the welcome reception hosted by the THA Division of Education, Innovation and Energy at the arrival lounge, Assistant Secretary Marissa Osmond said the division was proud of the efforts of the girls and the school.

“This is a hat-trick and of course the trophy stays right here in Tobago. Third victory and one of the ladies was also awarded the MVP.

“Scarborough RC is a school that is unbeatable. As a teacher, on many occasions I have had the opportunity to go watch them play and even the girls at the school I taught had to face them, and their skills are impeccable. They rank as the very best here nationally and we are really, really proud of them… congratulations to you girls,” Osmond said.

The school’s coach, Donnie Stewart, said the results brought him no surprise.

“Just like the rest... a normal game, just that it’s called the finals.

“I stuck to my programme, I stuck to the programme which we have, I stuck to my style of play, defence was good, midfield was good.”

Coach Stewart said the thrills for him remains developing the girls from rank amateurs to talented players.

“The recruiting itself came from within Scarborough RC… you have to take girls that don’t know how to run, how to trap, how to pass, don’t even know how to kick properly and you have to teach them the basics and the fundamentals and have them ready for when the next year comes around.

“I always look forward to the next year, I don’t know what the Lord will entail or provide for us but whatever he blesses us with, we’ll be happy for it,” he said.

Standard Four teacher, Kay-Ann Thomas, who also went to Trinidad with the students said she felt elated at the victory as the team is one that was new to the game of football.

“They did not have football naturally in them, they had to learn the game and they had two years to learn this game and they excelled at practice, they gave up most of their vacation time to accomplish this goal. Most of them, because they play football now, want to become professional footballers, so it is extremely a wonderful feeling,” Thomas said adding that at Scarborough RC, the teachers stress the holistic development of the child.

MVP Musgrave said her game plan going into the finals was to play hard and win. This was Musgrave’s last season playing for the school, as she is set to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) next year.

School Supervisor I Phillip Rochford, who is also a past principal of the school, was on hand to congratulate the winners.

“May your victory inspire others and may that motivation and inspiration that you would have brought to Tobago spread throughout our education system and be reflected, not only in terms of the sport but also in terms of the academics,” he said.

In the boys under-15 encounter, Montgomery Government settled for the second place as they were toppled in the final five minutes of extra time by Beach Camp Community Primary School, also on Wednesday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.