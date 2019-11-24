Novel Sports official ball sponsor of Super Series

Zaheer Lall (left) Technical Director at Novel Sports presents Committee Member Shane Maharaj with the official balls for the Ramps Logistics Super Series Invitational T20 tournament. -

NOVEL SPORTS Limited is the official ball sponsor of the Ramps Logistics Super Series Invitational T20 tournament which is currently being contested on weekends at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, St. Augustine.

All original CA match balls have been donated by Novel Sports which have held up under considerable duress from the weather and rigours of cricket. Super Series Committee Member, Shane Maharaj expressed his gratitude to Novel Sports for their sponsorship.

“Novel Sports was kind enough to be the ball sponsor for the tournament and we are pleased with this partnership. Being able to provide the teams with quality balls has resulted in a high level of cricket being played at the Super Series. Operating a cricket tournament is very expensive and we truly appreciate Novel Sports stepping in and providing a quality product for us,” said Maharaj at the announcement of the sponsorship.

Based in San Fernando, Novel Sports is renowned for their Indoor Facility, Coaching Programmes, Innovative Technology and sale of sports equipment. Commenting on the Super Series sponsorship, Technical Director, Zaheer Lall said, “Novel Sports was delighted to learn of a cricket tournament that promoted aspects of community development, women in sports and academic research for Trinidad and Tobago. We at Novel Sports have shared similar objectives over the last decade in supporting initiatives where sport development for all are considered.”

With sport technology being the forefront of successful teams globally, Lall explained, “Sports research is the future of cricket and hopefully through the right partnerships; the Super Series can evolve to be a leader in technology in sports. Novel Sports is pleased to launch its Cricket Video Streaming and Scoring Services during the tournament. Hopefully with the right minds; technology can be used to drive the future of sports in Trinidad and Tobago.”