NCRHA: Men are not invincible

While some men think they are invincible, it is imperative for them to have medical check-ups annually said Abul Hamid, general manager of primary care at North Central Regional Authority.

Speaking to Newsday at NCRHA's men's wellness initiative at Mt Hope Women's Center on Saturday, Hamid said the initiative is to encourage men to look after their health.

“Men health-seeking behaviour in TT is much lower than women. Men tend to keep things inside and wait until things get in a bad state or too late before they seek help.

“A lot of the time when you look at sickness and illness, men think they are invincible and nothing can happen to them,” he said.

Hamid said NCRHA is on a mission to help educate men about their health and for them to reach a point where they take good care of themselves.

He said men have to look at all different aspects of sickness and illnesses that can harm their health.

“Some of the tests available today include blood sugar testing, smoking cessation, dietary, lectures, vision screening, prostate screening assessment and voluntary counselling and testing, influenza vaccine and mental health lectures.

“What we have seen recently is that non-communicable diseases are the big ticket items that we have with diabetes and hypertension."

Hamid said the initiative also involves doctors on board to assist individuals with the relevant treatments or referrals on point.

He said the available doctors would put patients on regiments and provide counselling for patients.

“It’s not just a health fair, patients would be seen one time. If there is a need for referral we would see to it one time. We are also checking for heart complications.

“We want to build up the awareness for men to have prostate checks on a regular basis. Each stage of their life is a crucial time to take their health seriously.”

Hamid said recently, at TT’s accident and emergency departments, there was an increase of men seeking medical attention for hypertension and heart attacks.

He said once men take charge of their health from an early stage, they can benefit significantly.

“It is better to be safe than sorry. Medical conditions would be able to be treated from early discovery.”

“You have those in their twenties, thirties and forties who have never been to a doctor and anything can happen. No one is supreme and regular check-ups are needed to prevent unwelcoming surprises in the prime of their lives.”

Hamid said the turn-out to the initiative was tremendous and it is his hope men can reach the point where their health-seeking behaviour can improve in the same way women seek medical care for their health.