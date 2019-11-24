Narine leads Real Unity to Hennessy Windball knockout

Sunil Narine -

NATIONAL CRICKETER Sunil Narine, smashed a mammoth ten sixes and five fours in his unbeaten innings of 86 to lead Real Unity to an emphatic 77-run victory over Cunupia Kings when Group D action continued at the first-ever Hennessy Central Super 6’s Windball Tournament on Wednesday.

Narine’s Man of the Match performance was ably supported by fellow opening batsman J David (39 not out), who helped carry Real Unity to a whopping 137 without loss after six overs at Marchin Recreation Ground, Carapichaima. In reply, Cunupia Kings did not stand a chance and were restricted to 61/6 with A Basdeo grabbing two wickers for six runs for the victorious team.

With this win, Real Unity advances to the knockout stage of the competition as group leaders (nine points) and with the tournament’s highest net run rate (12.63).

Also progressing out of Group D were Outkast (nine), KFC Sweaters and Ultra Shipping Titans (six apiece).

In other matches last week, Furious Force (six) squeezed into the next round by producing a 33-run win over Happy Times in Group B. Batting first, Furious Force made 78/6 courtesy 28 from D Ramphal, while K Samaroo picked up 2/3. Happy Times tried to maintain consistency during their chase but could only muster up 46/3, led by Samaroo (14).

S Baal was the pick of the bowlers for Furious Force bagging 2/8 and a spot in the knockout.

Also moving on from this group were leaders EZ We Do Things (eight), CSK (six) and AS2 (six) respectively. Group A’s qualifiers following six rounds of matches are Outsiders (10), Premium Contracting Ltd (eight), Autorama Gunners (eight) and Home Boys (seven) while the top teams in Group C were Execuprint Hitstarz (12), MUB All Temp Ltd (10), Heavy Hitters (eight) and La Vega Sports Club (six) respectively.

OTHER RESULTS –

EZ WE DO THINGS 62/2 – D Samuel 25 not out, G Balram 20; R Lalchan 1/10 def. GLORY BOYS 46/4 – C Sookdeo 16, R Lalchan 15; S Ali 2/3

GLORY BOYS 53/7 – K Boodoo 19; A Ragoonath 3/1 def. RIVERSDALE KINGS 33/3 – J Carlos 10; R Mohammed 1/1

OUTSIDERS 57/4 – K Ramdeen 39 not out; N Kanhai 1/4 def. SAME SIDE 56/8 – V Jagessar 17; K Ramdeen 2/7

AS2 82/2 – R Ramasray 59, A George 17 not out; J Johnson 1/5 def. FURIOUS FORCE 60/6 – D Bisnath 19; I Kennedy 1/6

PREMIUM CONTRACTING 39/0 – TJ Hinds 25 not out def. HOME BOYS 38/7 – E Smith 13; C Noray 4/4

HOME BOYS 49/1 – B Christmas 19 not out, T Jadoo 18 not out; K Ramdeen 1/5 def. OUTSIDERS 43/8 – N Sookhoo 16 not out; T Jadoo 2/4, E Nicholson 2/6

CUNUPIA KINGS 41/0 – Ak Ali 18 not out, A Ali 14 not out def. KFC SWEATERS 39/7 – V Mohan 12; A Smith 2/4.