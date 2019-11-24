Mayaro man arrested for turtle meat

The shell of a Hawksbill turtle confiscated by police from a Mayaro man on Thursday PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - Shane Superville

A Mayaro man was arrested and charged for the possession of turtle meat by members of the Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol on Thursday.

Police said they were on patrol at around 5.30 pm when they received information that a turtle was killed and it's body parts taken by a man.

Investigators went to the beach front of Eccles Road, Grand Lagoon, Mayaro and interviewed Nizam Rahim. He led police to where the turtle was chopped up and it's shell removed.

He was arrested and charged by Mayaro police for the possession of a Hawksbill Turtle, contrary to section 4 (d) of the Fisheries Act.