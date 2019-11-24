Man held for cop shooting

AN Arima man was held and a firearm recovered in relation to the shooting of an off-du­ty po­lice of­fi­cer on Saturday afternoon.

According to police reports, Cpl Fox was at his mechanic at Righteous Lane, Ari­ma, when three men ambushed him and shot him in the hand and abdomen. The incident took place around noon, police said.

Fox, an Emer­gency Re­sponse Pa­trol officer, was taken to the Arima Health Facility and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he is warded in a stable condition.

A statement from the police service said the officer, assigned to the North Easter Division Emergency Response Patrol was shot during a robbery in Pinto while at a mechanic's garage having his vehicle repaired.

The statement said the men robbed Fox of jewelry and, in an exchange of gunfire, he was shot multiple times. One of the bandits was also shot and wounded. One suspect has since been arrested and a pistol was recovered. The search continues for the other two suspects.

The police are asking anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of these suspects to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999,

911 or at any police station, text/WhatsApp 482-GARY(4279) or share information via the TTPS App