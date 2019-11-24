Hairdressing’s right for me YTEPP graduate hits ‘masculine’ jokes

Michael Anthony George and his instructors Rachel Murray (standing) and Jacquelyn Leonsoon-Sadees (sitting) demonstrate one method of choosing a hair colour. - Ria Chaitram

As a young adult he could easily have gone astray, but love for his family and determination to make a better life were the driving forces behind Michael Anthony George’s fight for success.

George, 21, who lives in Laventille, describes his life as being difficult from a very young age, having lived in areas such as Picton, Beetham and Santa Cruz and eventually settling again in Laventille.

He said his choices have been the subject of gossip for some people in his community, and he faced many challenges in pursuing his passion – hairdressing.

George attends the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme Institute of Cosmetology on Factory Road, Chaguanas.

He said he was disappointed when he left Barataria South Secondary School having only achieved two Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects, principles of business and integrated science.

“It was difficult for me to focus, with all the moving around, and I wanted to give up on everything.

“People tried to influence me a lot in doing the wrong things. I was approached to sell drugs and join gangs. I did not, and looking back, I can say I tried my best.”

He said his responsibility as the oldest child in the family motivated him to do better and achieve more.

“I started to work in a security company and then registered for a welding course at the Civilian Conservation Corps, but I wasn’t comfortable with it.”

George has one sister, who is four, and two brothers, 13 and 15, who all live with their mother at Laventille Road. George lives with his father on the same street. His father is warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital with lung complications, which George said could be fatal.

Despite the hurdles, he gets up early in the mornings to do his chores and tend to his dog and three parrots before hustling to catch the bus to Chaguanas for his 9 am class.

He told Sunday Newsday he wanted to share his story because there is always something greater over the horizon.

“There is so much happening these days: youth unemployment, crime, gang violence and other things. A lot of people feel hopeless.

“There are a lot of opportunities for people like me. I found out about it through the TTPS youth training programme, and that is where I discovered my talent for hairdressing.”

It was earlier this year he realised that hairdressing is what he wanted to do.

“My mother does it when she has the time, and I’ve learnt a lot from her. It is only now I realised I would like to make it a career. It has only been about four months since I have put serious work into it.”

The programme is yearlong and runs on a full-time basis from 9 am-5pm, Mondays to Fridays.

His decision wasn’t well received by his friends, neighbours and even some family members, as they hoped he would look for a “masculine” type of job. But this choice, he said, is an opportunity for his and his family’s development in the long run.

“My family support is all that matters. The laughs and ridicule by others have not stopped me. I believe they don’t understand. That is why they behave like this.

“I hold no grudges toward the people who have shunned me. I hope they can see the benefit of working hard, and my choice of becoming a hairdresser is not about being masculine or feminine. It is about doing something for me.

“I hope to start working on men’s hair soon, but for now my training is done for females.”

Set to graduate in July next year, George hopes to get an internship at a “good” salon and wants to open his own soon.

YTEPP CEO Nigel Parris said George’s enthusiasm and heart to push for his goal is inspiring for many.

“Having come from an at-risk environment, George has shown that pursuing your passion is worthwhile.”

He added that marginalised young people should not be afraid to get involved in non-conventional jobs types such as cosmetology, hairdressing, aesthetics or culinary arts.

“We are here to teach a skill that you can use to build yourself. We give you skills to become an entrepreneur or work in reputable places.”

Parris added that YTEPP is working with various corporate entities and the police to target marginalised youth for training.

“We are finding them to help them develop skills and by extension the country. We also give them skills in basic business marketing, including digital marketing, to give them a competitive advantage to be self-sufficient.”

Parris said there is need for a restructuring of the technical vocational training curriculum to maximise output and minimise costs. “There needs to be a more strategic approach in executing technical vocational programmes. Too many institutions offer the same curriculum and there is an overlap in the sector.

“It should not be a competition among technical vocational institutions, but rather to allow students to advance through the various institutions.”

YTEPP offers courses in hairdressing, small business management, home/household furnishings, data operations and patient care assistance, among other things.