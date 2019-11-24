Griffith: I do not threaten and warn in advance

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. - ROGER JACOB

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith says he does not threaten and warn anyone in advance.

“If he intends to act, he would do it, and would do it within the law,” a statement from the police service said yesterday.

The commissioner was responding to a Sunday Express publication which alleged he choked and threatened to kill a Cocorite man sometime in June.

In a statement, Griffith said the article was “just one of the continuous and desperate attempts of sensationalisation” by the newspaper which seemed to “have an obsession to print” anything to discredit the police service.

The statement added that the commissioner would address the matter further in due course.