D’Songstar, singing for her family

Sangeeta Harrypersad says singing wasn't always her dream, but her family urged her to use her talent. - Ayanna Kinsale

ON the first of the three nights of her traditional Hindu marriage, her husband ran off with the lookani, an elder woman who sleeps between the bride and groom on the first night.

The story, to many, is the worst thing that can happen to a new bride, but for Sangeeta Harrypersad, it’s the concept for her chutney soca song Meh Husband. Harrypersad, who goes by the stage name D Songstar, came up with the idea and had Krishan Maharaj write the lyrics, which she recorded to enter the Chutney Soca Monarch competition this year.

The 29-year-old housewife, from Clarke Road, Penal, laughed when asked if the song was a reflection of her life. Married with a five-year-old daughter, Harrypersad said she was pushed into singing by her family. She also credits her family and friends with her stage name.

“Well, when everyone recognised my talent – my family and friends – they used to use the phrase that I used to sing like a song star. Therefore I decided to use D'Songstar as my stage name.”

“I used to dance and would sing bhajans in the temple, and my parents used to say that I could really sing, but I never took them seriously until about ten years ago, when I decided to sing professionally.”

Harrypersad said she dabbled in soca and reggae music, bhajans and Bollywood songs and eventually found her footing in chutney soca. She entered Mastana Bahar three times, making it to the finals on two occasions, and placing seventh and eighth. She has won the People’s Choice award twice.

She said although she had written her first original, Bad Talking You, which was recorded last year, she feels more comfortable explaining her ideas and having a song writer turn them into lyrics for her music, as was the case with Meh Husband.

Harrypersad said there were many times she felt like giving up because the responses to her music were not always favourable. But she persisted because of her mother, Chandrakala Ramlal, and the rest of her family, who kept encouraging her.

“I never wanted to be a singer, but my biggest inspiration was my mother. When I was about 17 or 18, she kept pushing me. I eventually gave up the dancing and took up singing seriously.”

Since then she has kept performing at various nightclubs. As a child, her idol in music was Raymond Ramnarine of Dil-E-Nadan.

“I grew up poor, and as the last girl of five children, I wanted to be a teacher, but life had other plans,” Harrypersad said. Her husband of nine years, Ricky, has been her number-one supporter and makes it his duty to be at every event at which she performs. Her major challenge, she said, is financing her musical career, but through sacrifice and hard work she manages to keep up appearances and pay for studio time.

Her aim is to cross musical borders and collaborate on music in different genres. Harrypersad said she does not believe her songs need to be smutty or she should have to dress in a revealing way for her to be successful. She pointed out this was not an indictment on others, just her worldview, one formulated by her religious upbringing.

Her passion is fuelled by her own words: “Stay positive, work hard and don’t give up on your dreams. Life is full of struggles. Be strong.”

For bookings Harrypersad can be reached at 763-9190; sangeetaharrypersad2014@gmail.com or follow her social media pages Instgram Sexii_d_songstar, Facebook: Sangeeta D Songstar and Youtube Sangeeta Harrypersad=