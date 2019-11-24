Darussafaka assured of Top 16 spot

YANNICK QUINTAL

JOHNNY HAMILTON was productive once again as he helped his club Darussafaka to a 92-86 win in their second game against Group C opponent Joventut Badalona. With the victory, Darussafaka will be assured a place in the Top 16, the next round of EuroCup play.

Hamilton missed out on double-double, but still combined for eight points, 13 rebounds and a personal-best four blocks in the game. He also had an assist and a steal as well.

Against Afyon in Basketball Super League he tallied two points (one from three from the field), eight rebounds and two blocks.

Off those 13 rebounds against Joventut, Hamilton posted a career-high eight offensive boards, showcasing his energy around the rim. His previous best was six against Joventut Badalona in their first clash in October. Hamilton has now pulled at least five rebounds in all eight EuroCup games he played so far.

His four blocks is his highest total since signing with Darussafaka and has solidified his role as the team’s defensive anchor, helping the Turkish club become the best defensive team in EuroCup, allowing a tournament low 70.9 points per contest on average.

He was four from eight from the field in this contest.

The Trinidad-born Hamilton has proven to be one of the best players, at least at his position, so far this EuroCup. He leads the tournament in offensive rebounding (4.4 per game) and true shooting percentage (67.1%). He is ranked second in blocked shots (1.9 per game), and third in average total rebounds (8.1 per game).

Darussafaka's next contest is against Fenerbahçe in the Basketball Super League on Sunday.