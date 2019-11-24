C&W offers One Government system to TT

Minister of Communications Donna Cox, left, has a conversation with senior director of Cable and Wireless Business Elizabeth Ammon, Cable and Wireless Communications Country Manager Kurleigh Prescod, Ministry of National Security permanent secretary Vel Lewis and Ministry of Health permanent secretary Asif Ali at the launch of C&W's One Government, Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Friday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - AYANNA KINSALE

Local businesses, government ministries and agencies can now look forward to saving money if they get on board a platform with a solution that will bring immediate cost cutting expenditure and value to their operations.

Speaking at the official launch of One Government, an initiative by Cable and Wireless Communications on Friday, Kuhrleigh Prescod, TT’s country manager said in the medium to long term the solution will have a significant impact in Trinidad.

Once on board, all ministries and state agencies on the unified communication platform can now call each other from any part of the country, region or the world for free.

Prescod said in the past C&W Business has been challenged by customers to provide more value for money.

He said the company began focusing on providing the initiative for the past two to three years.

“As we know with change there is a bit of transition we have to go through. I think we also have to prove to our key stakeholders, the government that it will bring the kind of benefits that we promise.

“We now have to live up to our promise about today but I think once we start to prove and they start to see the benefits it will have a positive impact on the way we do business and efficiencies of government.”

Prescod said in today’s world there was a need to reassess the company’s priorities on how business was done and how to add value to customers.

He said C&W continues to add value to our residential customers at home and One Government initiative would add value to businesses and government customers.

Elizabeth Ammon, senior director, C&W Business, said One Government Solution would be monitored, managed and maintained by C&W Business, allowing customers to find more time to go about the business of their ministries, focusing on high value initiatives and mandates for quicker success.

The best way to describe the impact of C&W’s One Government Solution is to consider, “What if the Ministry of Health must contact all the RHAs in a critical situation?

“No cumbersome contact lists are required. Just a click of a button, your message will be securely broadcast to all relevant parties in the designated group,” Ammon said.

She said One Government Solution allows ministries to better serve its clientele and citizens by understanding what the reason for customers’ calls, and by extension – their needs.

Ammon said the system is robust, has been tried and proven for more than ten years and will result in very significant cost savings for the government every month.

Asked to comment on the initiative, Minister of Communications Donna Cox said the system was very important especially in the digital age.

“It is a very good initiative and I have asked that a presentation be done at my office so that my staff, the IT persons would be able to listen and see where we can use it,” Cox said.