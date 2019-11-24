Circle Mirror tribute to Choo Kong

A promotional photo for the play Circle Mirror Transformation. - Rembunction

THE death of local theatre legend Raymond Choo Kong in July left a major void in the fraternity and robbed them of his more than 40 years' experience in the industry. One of the plays he planned to direct was Circle Mirror Transformation which will premiere next weekend at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop.

The play is being put on by first-time producer Cindy F Daniel, who has been a part of the theatre fraternity in various capacities for about ten years, including being a stage-hand, assistant stage manager and actor in various productions.

"Former mentor Raymond Choo Kong encouraged me to take this step and agreed to direct the piece. We had started the process and had another table-read scheduled for 8pm on the night that he was killed. This process is very much a tribute to him and his life’s work," she told Sunday Newsday.

She pointed out that everyone involved has been a student of Choo Kong with the exception of one new theatre actor, Shevonne Metivier, who recently appeared in the romantic film Grace of Saleem, which won People's Choice for Best Feature at the TT Film Festival 2019.

"We all feel responsible for her development and have passed on the discipline and lessons that he imparted to us."

She also pointed out that Rachel Bascombe-Walters and Kearn Samuel, two of Choo Kong's favourite actors and former members of his production company, are also having their joint debut directing. Theatre icon Helen Camps, 81, is serving as mentor on the play.

"Having the woman who taught Raymond come and mentor us during the preparation of the piece has been a tremendous learning experience and honour."

Choo Kong, an 18-time Cacique Award-winner, was found stabbed to death at his home in Arima on July 15, about three weeks shy of his 70th birthday.

Circle Mirror Transformation, an award-winning off-Broadway play, was written by American playwright Annie Baker and is about acting classes in a community centre.

Daniel, who is also acting in it, said: "This play is about the masks that we all wear every day, about change, loss and the constant ebb and flow of life. The actors appreciate having the opportunity to perform less common theatrical fare."

The promo for the play said: "This award-winning play takes you through the uncomfortable journey and self-discovery experienced by five misfits in a six-week community theatre program and proves that the best acting happens when they're not acting at all. Described as 'an indie charmer' Circle Mirror Transformation is an ensemble piece that is subtle, quirky and endlessly clever."

The cast and crew include Paula Hamilton-Smith, Kevon Brooks, Nicholas Subero and Rachel Elcock.

Circle Mirror Transformation is being performed on November 30 and December 1 at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold St, St Clair, Port of Spain. For more information call 235-3756 or 796-2473.

SIDE BAR

Cindy F Daniel is an attorney, actor and media practitioner. Her legal practice has spanned a decade in both the public and private sectors, and she has worked in various government ministries and also in criminal defence.

She has been involved in the performing arts industry since 2010 when she trained with prominent actor/director Raymond Choo Kong, who helped her explore her performance abilities after her interest was sparked while at St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph.

She has since appeared in numerous television and radio commercials, theatrical productions and films, including Jesus Christ Superstar and the feature film Bazodee, alongside soca music superstar Machel Montano.

A former host on Gayelle the Channel, she works on radio station Star 94.7 HD which she joined in 2015, and also works at the Legal Services Unit of the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts.

She recently expanded her portfolio to production after releasing her full-length music video parody Bingo in 2018. Circle Mirror Transformation is her first theatrical production.