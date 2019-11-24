Caribbean Boxing Championships hangs in the balance TTBA pleads for financial aid from Ministry of Sport…

IF THE TT Boxing Association (TTBA) does not receive $175,000 within this week, in support of the 2019 Caribbean Boxing Championships, there is a chance the December 4-9 regional tourney may not materialise.

In a letter issued by the TTBA on Thursday, the fraternity called on Ministry of Sport to assist in “defraying the cost, so the event can take place as scheduled.” The statement declared that if there was no intervention by the Ministry, “it is uncertain how the event will be hosted.”

The TTBA has indicated these funds are needed to help cover the cost the equipment for the tournament and also for meal preparations. The non-governmental organisation admitted to experiencing some difficulties with the funding to cover the event and extended an open arm towards the Sport Ministry.

“The event is set to cost just over $800,000 and the TTBA has raised and received pledges for the majority of the monies, but still is in desperate need of a further $175,000,” the statement read.

With a full team of over 30 boxers, the local squad is working assiduously to take top honors at the 2019 edition. The national team consists of both youth and elite boxers, male and female, and they are currently under intense preparations, ensuring that they are more than ready to handle their counterparts.

According to the release, TTBA president Cecil Forde stated that the Caribbean Committee agreed to invite the countries because it will be good preparation as well as a good test for the Caribbean’s elite boxers who are vying for spots on the team for Olympic qualifiers. He emphasised how critical this tournament was in an effort to prepare the local pugilists as best as possible for their international campaign.

The Caribbean Boxing Championships punches off at a new venue - National Cycling Velodrome, Couva - and is seen as an honour and opportunity for the TTBA, as the association is currently celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Over 15 countries have confirmed participation, including Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. For the first time ever, these three countries, along with Cuba, were invited to the Caribbean Championships. Known as the region’s powerhouses, they are expected to bring more flair and fireworks to the event.