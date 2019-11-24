Caledonia pip Jabloteh in First Citizens Cup

SHELDON HOLDER'S 70th minute header sealed a narrow 1-0 victory for Morvant Caledonia United over neighbours San Juan Jabloteh on Saturday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva as First Citizens Cup action continued.

The both teams had even exchanges in the early stages of the match with neither teams having any real clear-cut chances.

In the 40th minute, Jodel Brown squandered a perfect chance to send Jabloteh in front but his left-foot shot passed inches wide of the goal post and that was the last set of action during the goalless first half.

In the first minute after the restart, Jabloteh's Shaquille John attempted lob shot sailed over goalkeeper Alex Murray's post. John had several chances in a ten-minute period but failed to get on the scoresheet.

At the hour mark, Cale captain and Guyanese striker Holder was denied by goalkeeper Jesse Peters.

However, ten minutes later, Holder scored a glancing header from a superb assist from Joshua Alexander which proved to be the winning goal.

Despite several Jabloteh chances, Morvant Caledonia United held their composure for the 1-nil victory.