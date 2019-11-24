Businessman held for cocaine in airport and restaurant

A 38-year-old St Joseph businessman is in police custody after he was arrested in relation to two separate quantities of cocaine last week.

Police said last Monday, a police officer assigned to a security check-point at the Piarco International Airport was asked to search two tins of corned beef by a flight attendant.

On checking, the officer found a quantity of cocaine weighing 940 grammes hidden in both tins.

The attendant told the officer that he was given the tins by the businessman.

Police continued their investigation and found the businessman at his Curepe restaurant where they found another quantity of cocaine weighing 104 grammes.

He was arrested and taken to the St Joseph Police Station on Saturday afternoon.