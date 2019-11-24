Blue Sky Shipping committed to women’s empowerment

Jade Saney, Blue Sky Shipping Business Development Manager and Attorney-at-law. -

BLUE SKY Shipping Limited revealed that one of the reasons they committed to becoming a sponsor of the Ramps Logistics Super Series was due to the strong emphasis being placed on women’s empowerment.

The organisers of the Invitational Twenty20 tournament has appointed a Women’s Development Committee to work with title sponsor Ramps Logistics, Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board and other stakeholders to develop a sustainable programme that will create opportunities in sport and other professional areas.

Jade Saney, Business Development Manager at Blue Shipping stated, “We at Blue Sky Shipping are of the firm belief that sport on the whole, especially cricket is fundamental for personal and societal development. This is one of the reasons we were delighted in being given the priviledge of being a sponsor in the Super Series Cricket Tournament.”

She continued, “Not only does cricket aid with moulding us in a positive light by fostering discipline and team spirit, but it teaches us how to be more cooperative, how to manage winning and losing and more importantly it has now become a catalyst for women’s development.”

The Super Series committee is working arduously on developing a women’s tournament to increase grassroots participation and create a vibrant network that drives empowerment and diversification of a traditionally male dominated sport.

“Historically, an imbalance in equal opportunities for women existed. Women were faced with hurdles such as discrimination in the cricketing arena due to their gender. With the Super Series Cricket Tournament being undertaken we are proud to see an emphasis on a woman’s cricket tournament next year being placed at the forefront,” Saney explained.

The Business Development Manager at Blue Sky Shipping noted, “Many at times, persons have formed the notion that cricket is sport reserved for indulgence by only males. The opportunity the Super Series Cricket Tournament is affording has the potential to break this societal norm and mindset, provide women with equal representation in the sport, empower them and propel society in the right direction.”

As society becomes much more progressive the role and contributions of women are being recognised.

“In recent times, women have been notably leaving their imprint in the workplace. At the organisation I currently work in and in my years of practice as an Attorney-at-Law, women’s advancement has skyrocketed and we would like to see this advancement reflected in cricket in Trinidad and Tobago as well,” the attorney-at-law divulged.

She reaffirmed Blue Sky Shipping Limited’s commitment to the tournament and extended an open invitation to the public to attend the tournament.

“At this juncture, we at Blue Sky Shipping remain poised in fully supporting the Super Series Tournament and would like to encourage the community to extend their support by coming out to see the thrilling games unfolding,” Saney concluded.