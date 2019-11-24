Barrackpore man to appear in court for murder

The 53-year-old Barrackpore man who was on the run from police after the stabbing death of Ramragie Gobin is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate on Monday charged with murder.

The 49-year-old mother of two, who had taken out a restraining order against him, was killed on November 17 at her home at Golconda, San Fernando. Police said he had previously threatened to kill her.

After the stabbing, the man, who lives at Oropouche River Trace North, Barrackpore, left the scene before police arrived and went on the run.

But on Wednesday, police arrested him in an abandoned building where he was hiding near his home.

Insp Corrie of the Homicide Bureau Region III supervised the investigations and PC Lall laid the charge.

Gobin was cremated at the Shore of Peace cremation site (Mosquito Creek) at La Romaine on Friday.

On November 17, Gobin phoned her daughter, saying the man was at her home at Ridgewood Gardens and she was afraid for her life. All subsequent calls to their mother’s phone went unanswered.

The daughter relayed the message to her brother, 25, who went to the house and found her dead.

On the day of her funeral, the son took to Facebook to express some of his feelings.

He said in a post: "Tell the person you love how much you do, every chance you get. Stop waiting on grand gestures to show them, the little things are what matter most. Mum, you'll be missed so much. I love you and I'm glad I said it as much as I could while you were here."

He said he had the perfect 50th birthday party planned for her next year. He also said family members knew he and his sister intended to gift her a new car.

"Now I'm just crushed that I waited. You were always the best part of my life and everything I've accomplished thus far, and will in the future, is all thanks to you."

"Growing up we never had it all, yet you always made it seem that way because you sacrificed for your children to have everything they ever wanted," he added.

He referred to her as the light of his life, saying he loves her "now until forever."