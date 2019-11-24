Argyle drowning victims to be buried on Tuesday

The teenagers who drowned at the Argyle waterfall on November 17, will be laid to rest on Tuesday after two separate funeral services in east Tobago.

Divisional Fire Officer, Tobago Operations, David Joseph Thomas told Newsday the funeral services for Kharisha Thompson and Chrislon Walters are expected to take place at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex and Argyle Community Centre, respectively, from 1pm.

Their remains will then be buried at the Argyle Public Cemetery.

Thomas, 15, a former student of Scarborough Secondary School and Walters, 19, drowned at the Argyle waterfall, last week Sunday during a birthday celebration.

The Tobago House of Assembly has since offered counselling for the grieving families as well as the Argyle, Belle Garden and Roxborough communities.

Thomas, whose team of fire officers and search and rescue personnel had responded to the drownings, said the communities are mourning the loss of the teenagers.

"There is a huge counselling session for the villagers at the Argyle Community Centre because of the impact it (drownings) have had on the community," he said.

Thomas said officers at the Roxborough Fire Station were well-acquainted with the teenagers.

He said Walters, the nephew of a fire officer, would sometimes visit the station to play football with the officers.

"The young lady also has a very close connection to us. So, we knew them."

Thomas added: "So, because of the close knit relationship we have in that environment, the effort was really extensive to the point that my officers were overwhelmed by the situation in terms of their emotions when it was discovered that all of our efforts proved to be futile."

In this regard, Thomas dismissed claims by Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke there was no oxygen at the scene of the drownings.

"I can give a first hand view and detail of everything that transpired there .And we were very well equipped to handle the situation."

He added: "In the normal scheme of things, there are always things you wish would be better but in terms of that particular case, I think the Fire Service represented themselves exceedingly above what would normally be expected because we adopt a professional approach and not an emotional approach."

Thomas said Duke was not at the scene of the drowning and could not make any pronouncement on the incident.

"It had to be some mischievous person, if at all, that would have given him information."

During a news conference at the PDP's Scarborough headquarters on November 20, Duke had claimed one of the victims could have been resuscitated but the fire officers who responded to the incident had no oxygen apparatus to administer it.

"I have been told and I very well believe the same to be true that one of the individuals, when retrieved from the water, showed signs of life. There were eyes rolling and coughing," he had claimed.

Thomas said the station got notice of the incident around 2.30pm and responded immediately.

He said when they arrived the bodies of Thomas and Walters had to be pulled from the water.

"The pupils of the eyes were fixed and dilated, which indicates that a person is brain dead."

Thomas said the two paramedics on the scene carried out extensive resuscitation procedures to no avail.

"An ambulance was on site fully outfitted with oxygen and all the necessary apparatus that will go along with it.

"So, it is unfortunate that kind of information would go out to the public and to the ears of people who really were not on the scene.