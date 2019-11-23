United TTFA wants John-Williams to step down

William Wallace -

AS the TT Football Association’s (TTFA) elections approaches, presidential candidate William Wallace claims members of his slate have been offered cash to vote for current TTFA head David John-Williams. As such, his slate – United TTFA – is now calling on the TTFA boss to step down as a presidential candidate.

At a media conference at the Harvard Sports Club, St James on Friday, Wallace said offers ranging from $10,000 and $50,000 have been made thus far.

“At the end of the day, we have confidence and we believe in the delegates. And we are hoping that football would be the winner and not a chance to pocket $10,000.

“Let’s say we have proof that persons were paying for votes, and let’s say that group gets into office – would I want to be part of something like that?

“If you started off by paying for votes, that tells me the direction you are going in. I don’t want to be part of that.”

He said if John-Williams remains president, its members would still be willing to be on the TTFA board. But he said the next four years would be tough if this occurs. “Of course, the focus would be on building back the game. That is our focus. Football is our focus.

“We are not about ourselves and looking for self-aggrandisement and what I did and leaving my legacy. I have no legacy, the legacy is football.”

The elections will be held on Sunday. In addition to John-Williams and Wallace, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers owner Richard Ferguson will also be vying for TTFA president.